Warrant issued for driver charged in deadly Minneapolis crash

MINNEAPOLIS — The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says an arrest warrant has been issued for a Minneapolis man charged in connection with a deadly crash on Monday.

Ahmed Mohamed, 22, has been charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide and two counts of criminal vehicular operation. He's accused of fleeing the scene of the three-vehicle crash at Lowry Avenue and Marshall Street early Monday morning.

The high speed crash left one person dead after one of the vehicles caught on fire, while four others were injured - including the suspect.

Witnesses say they saw Mohamed's silver Honda Accord run a red light at high speed before crashing into the victim's Chevy Tahoe, causing both vehicles to careen into a Honda Odyssey that was stopped near the intersection.

A criminal complaint states this was later corroborated by a nearby video surveillance camera.

The complaint went on to state that the driver of the Chevy Tahoe was trapped in the burning vehicle and ultimately died on the scene. The driver of the Odyssey was sent to the hospital after suffering abdominal pain.

Authorities say they were able to locate the injured Mohamed, who had fled the scene, after following a trail of blood to some adjacent buildings. He suffered "multiple" injuries, according to the complaint. He initially stated to authorities that he was not in any of the vehicles involved in the crash, but then changed his story to state he was a passenger.

Two others were also in the Accord upon impact, also having suffered injuries. Neither said they had any knowledge of who else was in the car, according to the complaint.

Police recovered several items of note from the suspect's car, including a combined $8,000 between the two injured Accord passengers, an open bottle of Hennessy Cognac, a marijuana blunt and an unlabeled pill bottle.