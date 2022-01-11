Man convicted for possessing 77,000 THC vaping cartridges

Valentin Andonii, 25, was convicted of a second charge that states he owes more than $3 million in taxes to the state of Minnesota.

A jury has convicted a Minnesota man accused of illegally possessing nearly 77,000 vaping cartridges that contained dangerous levels of THC.

Valentin Andonii was found guilty of two counts of first-degree controlled substance crime and one count of marijuana and controlled substance taxation. The latter charge stated that the 25-year-old Andonii owes more than $3 million in state taxes.

Authorities say the cartridges are believed to have come from out of state for distribution in Minnesota. The Star Tribune reports the cartridges came in packages that sported famous cartoon characters or themes of sweet flavors, indicating the operation had younger uses in mind.

According to a criminal complaint filed against Andonii in September of 2019, officials were tipped off by a confidential informant who was in contact with the defendant and could arrange controlled buys from him.

Prosecutors said the informant agreed to purchase 100 THC cartridges for $1,500 in July, August or September. An undercover detective met with Andonii at a pre-arranged location in Anoka County to complete the transaction.

The complaint says the package purchased was later confirmed to contain 100 cartridges believed to contain "94 (percent) or greater THC," as labeled on the package, and tested positive for THC.

THC is the component of marijuana that gives users a high.

A second transaction occurred in July, August or September to purchase another 100 THC cartridge for $1,500. The cartridges purchased were again labeled "contains 94 (percent) or greater THC," and tested positive for THC.

The Northwest Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant for Andonii's residence in Coon Rapids, and he was placed under arrest. In addition to the cartridges, which each contained 1.1 grams of THC, investigators found other marijuana and THC-related evidence, and $23,380 in counterfeit money.

"This case highlights just one case of many that are going on across the state," said Brian Marquart, Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Justice Programs statewide gang and drug coordinator at the time of Andonii's arrest.

