Man convicted in 1991 cold case killing

MINNEAPOLIS — A St. Paul man has been convicted in the 1991 homicide of a woman after authorities reopened the case two years ago and found DNA evidence on a bloody washcloth left at the scene.

Donald Jenkins, Jr., was found guilty Wednesday in the death of 20-year-old Belinda Thompson. Prosecutors say Jenkins was interviewed in 1992 and 2010 but didn't admit to killing Thompson until 2018, after blurting out that his DNA was at the scene.

The victim was found stabbed to death on Dec. 19, 1991 in the bedroom of her south Minneapolis apartment. Jenkins was 29 at the time and was believed to have been an acquaintance of her boyfriend.

Following a year-long case review by the FBI, the Minneapolis Police Department and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Jenkins was arrested after the BCA’s lab conducted additional forensic testing of physical evidence recovered at the scene.

According to a criminal complaint, Jenkins' DNA was found on a bloody washcloth that was submitted for testing in 2008. In an interview in 2010, Jenkins claimed he cut his knuckle working on a vehicle at Thompson's apartment.

Then on Dec. 18, 2018 he was interviewed again and eventually admitted to the murder.

"My DNA is there, I did it," he said, according to the complaint.

Jenkins waived his right to a jury trial and agreed to a court trial based upon stipulated facts and evidence. A judge found him guilty, and scheduled sentencing for Dec. 14 on one count of intentional second-degree murder.

