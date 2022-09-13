Man convicted of stalking Cold Spring family, crimes of racial bias

A jury convicted Benton Louis Beyer in a series of crimes that included launching a stolen SUV into the family's home.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLD SPRING, Minn. — A Stearns County man faces the very real prospect of prison time after being convicted of stalking and assault crimes targeting a Cold Spring family, that a jury decided were motivated by racial bias.

Those jurors on Monday found 33-year-old Benton Louis Beyer guilty of stalking, violating harassment restraining orders, first-degree criminal damage to property, theft of a motor vehicle and multiple counts of second-degree assault using a dangerous weapon.

The jury determined that the stalking and assault charges were motivated by racial bias, as the female adult in the targeted household was white while her husband is Black and their children are bi-racial.

Prosecutors alleged that Beyer committed his crimes against the family in several incidents between May and July of 2021, one that involved placing a large rock on the accelerator of a stolen SUV and launching it into the family's home. The criminal complaint filed against Beyer states that his intent was "to cause the victims fear of immediate bodily harm or death."

That complaint lays out the alleged motive for Beyer's stalking campaign, which allegedly involved an ex-girlfriend leaving him for another man, who was Black. Investigators say Beyer focused his anger on the Cold Spring family, none of whom had prior contact with the defendant. His stalking included damage to the family's residence and vehicles, and they became increasingly worried due to the ongoing incidents.

The complaint indicates that the adult female in the household originally believed the acts were retaliation for online posts advocating for racial justice concerns related to the Cold Spring school district.

Beyer will remain in custody until his sentencing, which is currently set for Nov. 18 in Stearns County District Court.

Watch more local news: