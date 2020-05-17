Man dead after Saturday night shooting in Minneapolis

No arrests have been reported.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday evening in north Minneapolis.

Officials say they were called to the 3000 block of Dupont Avenue North at around 7:30 p.m. Saturday on reports of shots fired. While en route, the call was updated to a shooting.

Officers located a man lying on the ground with apparent gunshot wounds. The man, who is believed to have been in his 40s, was transported to North Memorial, where he later died.