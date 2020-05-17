Man dead after Saturday night shooting in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday evening in north Minneapolis.
Officials say they were called to the 3000 block of Dupont Avenue North at around 7:30 p.m. Saturday on reports of shots fired. While en route, the call was updated to a shooting.
Officers located a man lying on the ground with apparent gunshot wounds. The man, who is believed to have been in his 40s, was transported to North Memorial, where he later died.
No arrests have been reported.