Man dies 12 days after shooting in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say a man has died after being shot nearly two weeks ago.

In a news release, police say officers responded to a shooting in the 2500 block of Golden Valley Road on Monday, July 13.

Officers say the suspect left in a vehicle before they got there.

When they arrived, officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in critical condition.

On July 25, the Minneapolis Police Department was informed that the victim had died, according to the news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be sent to www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. Police say all the tips are anonymous and anybody providing information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a financial reward.