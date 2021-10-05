Man dies after being struck by vehicle in St. Paul; 2 arrested

The incident happened near the intersection of 10th Street East and Broadway Street in St. Paul early Tuesday morning.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The St. Paul Police Department says a man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle early Tuesday morning. Two people have since been arrested in connection with his death.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a body in the street around 4:30 a.m. They arrived at the intersection of 10th Street East and Broadway Street, and found a man believed to be in his 20s unresponsive, with severe head trauma.

Officers performed life-saving efforts until medics arrived. They pronounced him dead at the scene.

After a preliminary investigation, two suspects were located and interrogated by police. They were both arrested after authorities determined the suspects intentionally struck the victim with a vehicle. Both remain in custody in the Ramsey County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder. They have not been formally charged.

The victim's name and official cause of death will be released by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner after an autopsy is performed.

This is the 31st homicide in St. Paul this year.

This is a developing story and updates will be posted as more information becomes available.

