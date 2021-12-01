Man dies after law enforcement fires shots following pursuit in Forest Lake

The Minnesota BCA identified the two Forest Lake Police officers and one Washington County Sheriff's Deputy who fired their weapons.

ST PAUL, Minn. — *Editor's Note: The above video first aired on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021

A 47-year-old Forest Lake man has died after being shot Sunday afternoon in Forest Lake following a pursuit where police say they were threatened.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), Bradley George Erickson died on Wednesday at HCMC.

Police say officers were responding to a residence Sunday at around 1:30 p.m. after calls of an armed suspect, who had a protection order against him, was threatening a victim at the victim's home.

According to officials, the suspect fled from officers who attempted a traffic stop. Officers then say the man "presented a threat" while pursuing the suspect to an area near the 7000 block of North Shore Trail, when "shots were fired."