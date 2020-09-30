Man dies in hospital after shooting in Minneapolis alley

Police say they are interviewing a person of interest.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say a man has died after being shot in an alley early Wednesday morning in the McKinley neighborhood.

Wednesday at 12:48 a.m., police responded to a ShotSpotter activation in north Minneapolis in the area of 3500 Bryant Ave. North.

According to a press release, officers found a man with a gunshot wound in an alley when they arrived. They attempted lifesaving measures until the ambulance arrived and took the gravely injured man to North Memorial Health.

Police said the man died shortly after arriving at the hospital. His name has not been released at this time.

When they searched the area, police said they found a hostile man they believe is a person of interesting in this shooting. He was detained and interviewed by police.