x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man dies one week after being hit in drive-by shooting in north Minneapolis

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, the shooting occurred on Thursday, April 27 near the 2100 block Bryant Avenue North.
Credit: KARE Staff

MINNEAPOLIS — A man died in the hospital one week after being shot in a drive-by attack in north Minneapolis.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, two men were sitting inside a vehicle Thursday, Apr. 27 near the 2100 block Bryant Avenue North when another vehicle approached. Police said the people inside the second vehicle fired multiple times at the first vehicle, hitting the two men.

Both men arrived at North Memorial, one with an apparent non-life-threatening wound and the other with "multiple potential life-threatening" injuries. 

Officials say no arrests have been made.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the victim's name and official cause of death at a later date.

Anyone with information on this shooting can contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or CrimeStoppersMN.org.

Related Articles

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

More Videos

In Other News

State of Minneapolis: Public safety

Before You Leave, Check This Out