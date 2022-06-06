1 killed, 1 injured in Coon Rapids shooting

A representative from the sheriff's office told reporters at the scene that preliminary evidence suggests two men were involved in an argument, and gunfire ensued.

COON RAPIDS, Minn. — Police in Coon Rapids say they're investigating after a man was shot and killed Monday night.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, authorities responded to the area near the 9400 block of Springbrook Drive Northwest in Coon Rapids just before 5 p.m.

A representative from the sheriff's office told reporters at the scene that preliminary evidence suggests two men were involved in an argument, and gunfire ensued.

According to the police representative, one of the men died at the scene, and the other was transported to the hospital where his current condition is unknown.

Officials say there is no remaining threat to the public.

