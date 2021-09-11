Man dies after apparent stabbing in St. Paul's East Side

No arrests have been made as of Saturday morning.

ST PAUL, Minn — A man is dead after an apparent stabbing Friday night in St. Paul.

The St. Paul Police Department said officers were called to the intersection of Seventh Street East and White Bear Avenue at about 9 p.m. Friday after a man was seen lying in the street.

Officers said they found a man, thought to be in his 20s, with an apparent stab wound. Medics were called and took the man to a local hospital, where police say he later died.

Police said investigators are interviewing people and looking for possible witnesses. As of Saturday morning, police haven't made any arrests or determined a motive.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will release the man's identity and cause of death at a later date.