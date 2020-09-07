Man dies at hospital following Tuesday night shooting

MINNEAPOLIS — A man died Wednesday at the hospital after he was shot Tuesday night in south Minneapolis.
Minneapolis police were responding to a ShotSpotter activation just before 10 p.m. Tuesday in the area of the 3200 block of 2nd Avenue South. While en route, officers were told several callers reported seeing a male on the ground.
When police arrived, they found a man believed to be in his 20s on the ground with apparent gunshot wounds.
The victim was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center where he later died.
Police say there have been no arrests.