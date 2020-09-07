Man dies at hospital following Tuesday night shooting

Police were responding to a ShotSpotter activation just before 10 p.m. in the area of the 3200 block of 2nd Avenue South.

MINNEAPOLIS — A man died Wednesday at the hospital after he was shot Tuesday night in south Minneapolis.

Minneapolis police were responding to a ShotSpotter activation just before 10 p.m. Tuesday in the area of the 3200 block of 2nd Avenue South. While en route, officers were told several callers reported seeing a male on the ground.

When police arrived, they found a man believed to be in his 20s on the ground with apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center where he later died.