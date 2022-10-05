Minneapolis shooting leaves man in his 20s dead

After being shot in Minneapolis on Monday, the man died in the hospital on Wednesday.

MINNEAPOLIS — A man in his 20s died in a hospital Wednesday after Minneapolis police say he was shot on Monday near the intersection of Fremont and 26th avenues.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, a man in his 20s died on Oct. 5 at the hospital after he was shot on Monday, Oct. 3. Police say the man was found lying in an alley with life-threatening gunshots by officers between Fremont and Girard avenues.

Police say the man was taken to North Memorial Medical Center, where he later died.

No arrests have been made and Minneapolis police say homicide investigators are now responding to the case because of how the man died. The man's identity, manner and cause of death will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

Police say 911 callers reported gunshots and seeing a vehicle leaving the alley where the man was found.

The Minneapolis Police Department added in its press release that "preliminary information is subject to clarification."

