Man dies after fight outside downtown St. Paul bar

ST PAUL, Minn. — A man died after a fight late Saturday night at a downtown St. Paul bar and restaurant.

According to the St. Paul Police Department, officers were called to an establishment on the 300 block of Washington Street shortly after 11:30 p.m. Saturday on a report of an assault.

When officials arrived, police say they located a 48-year-old man lying on the pavement. He was transported to Regions Hospital, where he died Sunday afternoon.

Police say witnesses told them the man was involved in a "physical confrontation" outside the establishment when he fell and hit his head.

Officers say no arrests have been made but they've identified the other man involved, who fled the scene following the incident.

Callers reported an assault with a person down at about 11:35 p.m. Saturday at a restaurant on the 300 block of Washington St. Officers and Fire medics found a man suffering from an apparent head injury. He died from his injuries today.https://t.co/QLeRdjKacn pic.twitter.com/qMWa5WAc9n — Saint Paul Police Department (@sppdmn) April 18, 2021