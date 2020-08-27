Man dies from gunshot wounds after being dropped off at hospital

The victim's identity has not been released pending examination from the Medical Examiner.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police said a man died from gunshot wounds after being dropped off at a hospital early Thursday morning.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation at 3:51 a.m. on the 3500 block of Chicago Avenue South.

When officers arrived, they were not able to locate a victim, but as they searched, they received a call from Hennepin Healthcare that a man in his late 20s arrived via private transport at the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Preliminary investigation suggests the man was shot in the area of the ShotSpotter activation, police said.

A possible scene was processed by Crime Lab personnel.

Police were notified that the victim died at the hospital.

The victim's identity has not been released pending examination from the Medical Examiner.