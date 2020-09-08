Police investigating deadly stabbing in Minneapolis

Police responded to the area around 7:45 p.m. and noticed one adult male lying on the ground with stab wounds and no pulse.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis PD Spokesperson John Elder confirms one adult male is dead Saturday evening following a stabbing that took place at the intersection of N. 4th Ave. and Van White Memorial Boulevard near the North Loop neighborhood.

Police responded to the area around 7:45 p.m. and noticed one adult male lying on the ground with stab wounds and no pulse.

The victim was rushed to Hennepin County Medical Center in "grave condition" and was later pronounced dead.

Police say the suspect fled the scene before police could arrive, and they have not taken anyone into custody.

They believe this to be a "very focused attack," with no apparent danger posed to the general community.

This is the 44th Minneapolis homicide in 2020, according to MPD's John Elder.