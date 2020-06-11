Man dies hours after apparent St. Paul drive-by shooting

The victim was initially listed in stable condition at Regions Hospital, but hours later took a turn for the worse.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A man has died hours after being struck in an apparent drive-by shooting, and St. Paul homicide investigators are now trying to find his killer.

Squads were dispatched to the 400 block of Thomas Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday on reports of a person down. Officers arrived to find the victim outside of a residence suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The man was taken to Regions hospital, where he was initially listed in stable condition. St. Paul Police say around 4:15 a.m. Friday his condition took a turn, and the victim succumbed to his injuries.

It is St. Paul's 29th homicide of 2020.

Investigators believe the shooting was not random. At this point they have made no arrests, and are asking anyone who knows anything about the fatal shooting or those responsible to call St. Paul Police at 651-266-5650.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's office will release the victim's name and official cause of death once an autopsy is completed.

OTHER NEWS: Longtime Minnesota Congressman Jim Ramstad diesO