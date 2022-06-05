MPD: Man dies in Cedar Ave. shooting

Police say the man ran until he collapsed after being shot on Cedar Avenue on Saturday night.

MINNEAPOLIS — Officials from the Minneapolis Police Department say a man in his 20s is now dead after a shooting happened on Cedar Avenue on Saturday night.

MPD Public Information Officer Garrett Parten said in a press release that officers responded to reports of gunshots and 911 calls of a man down in the street near the 2500 block of Cedar Avenue just before 10 p.m. Saturday.

Officers found a man in his late 20s with life-threatening gunshot wounds, Parten said, and they gave medical aid to the man until fire and EMS crews got to the scene. He was then taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Minneapolis police say initial evidence suggests that the man was shot near the 2500 block of Cedar Avenue and ran until he collapsed near the 2600 block of the avenue. Police added that there were reports of a car speeding away from the area after shots were fired.

Parten said no arrests have been made and the department's Homicide Division is beginning their investigation.

According to Minneapolis police, this is the 37th homicide investigated by the department this year.

The man's identity and his cause and manner of death will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office pending autopsy and the notification of next of kin.

