Man dies in the hospital after being shot on July 3

Police said the victim was shot following a fight in the 300 block of West Broadway, and died at the hospital on Monday.

MINNEAPOLIS — After being shot in Minneapolis on July 3, police report that a man died in the hospital on Monday.

Police were called to the original scene just after 2 a.m. Saturday for a report of shots fired near 300 21st Avenue North in the Hawthorne neighborhood of Minneapolis.

When police arrived in the area, they were flagged down by people who had the shooting victim in their car.

In a press release, Minneapolis police said they called for an ambulance, and when paramedics arrived they took the victim to North Memorial Medical Center. At that time the man, believed to be in his 30s, was listed in "grave" condition.

He died on July 5. His name has not yet been released.

Minneapolis police say the man's death marks the 46th homicide of 2021.

Two other men showed up at the hospital on July 3 with non-life threatening gunshot wounds from the same incident.