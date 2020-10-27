Man dies of injuries after Minneapolis shooting

Police found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds a few minutes before midnight Sunday.

MINNEAPOLIS — A man found shot multiple times just before midnight Sunday has died of his injuries.

Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder says squads responded to multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired around 11:55 p.m. When they arrived on the 1700 block of Emerson Ave. North officers found the victim, a man in his 20s, on the ground in grave condition suffering from gunshot wounds.

The gunman who shot the victim had fled the scene.

Officers began CPR and were able to regain a pulse before the victim was rushed to an area hospital. On Monday, staff from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office informed Minneapolis police that the man had died of his injuries.