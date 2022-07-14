Man dies at hospital one day after stabbing in St. Paul

According to the St. Paul Police Department, the man was stabbed around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 100 block of Bates Avenue East.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A 38-year-old man has died after a stabbing Wednesday morning in St. Paul, officials say.

According to the St. Paul Police Department, the man was stabbed around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 100 block of Bates Avenue East. When officers arrived, they found the man conscious and breathing. He was transported to Regions Hospital, where he died Thursday.

Police say they're still investigating what led up to the stabbing, but say, "There is no public safety concern."

As of Thursday evening, no arrests had been made.

