x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man dies at hospital one day after stabbing in St. Paul

According to the St. Paul Police Department, the man was stabbed around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 100 block of Bates Avenue East.
Credit: KARE
St. Paul Police SUV

ST PAUL, Minn. — A 38-year-old man has died after a stabbing Wednesday morning in St. Paul, officials say.

According to the St. Paul Police Department, the man was stabbed around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 100 block of Bates Avenue East. When officers arrived, they found the man conscious and breathing. He was transported to Regions Hospital, where he died Thursday.

Police say they're still investigating what led up to the stabbing, but say, "There is no public safety concern."

As of Thursday evening, no arrests had been made.

MORE NEWS: Man fatally shot by police after Minneapolis standoff

MORE NEWS: Hot conditions send 4 Minneapolis firefighters to the hospital

MORE NEWS: 2 dogs missing from St. Paul kennel after burglary

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities in our YouTube playlist:

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Jamal Smith trial: Judge allows defense photo of SUV passenger holding gun