Man dies in shooting near Snelling Ave.

At about 11 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a reported shooting near Snelling Avenue and police say officers found a man wounded in an alley nearby.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say a man who they believe to be in his late teens died Friday night after suffering life-threatening gunshot wounds.

According to a press release from the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to a reported shooting near the 4100 block of Snelling Avenue at about 11 p.m. Friday.

Officers soon found a man in an alley with life-threatening gunshot wounds and began life-saving measures until Fire and EMS crews arrived, police say. The man, who police believe to be in his late teens, later died at Hennepin Healthcare.

The police department added that the homicide unit has responded to start an investigation and the forensic division has responded to the scene to collect evidence.

Police urge anyone with any information about the fatal shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online here.

Minneapolis police say this is the 52nd death that the department has investigated as a homicide this year.

