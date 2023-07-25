Man dies weeks after being shot in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — A man died at the hospital Tuesday after being shot weeks earlier in Minneapolis' Seward neighborhood.
The Minneapolis Police Department said the man, believed to be in his 30s, was one of two people injured in a shooting on July 3 near the 1800 block of Franklin Avenue East. The other man was also transported to HCMC with wounds officials said were non-life threatening.
Three teens, ages 14, 14 and 17, were arrested on the day of the shooting. Police said one of the 14-year-olds was subsequently charged with assault, and they're working to have the charges amended.
The identity of the man killed will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.
