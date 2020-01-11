x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com

Crime

Man fatally shot inside a Crystal home

Police: "We do not believe this incident to be random and do not believe there is any danger to the public at this time."
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Stock Image

CRYSTAL, Minn. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead inside a home in Crystal Saturday night.

According to police, around 9 p.m. Saturday, the man was shot at a home in the 5500 block of Yates Avenue North in Crystal.

When officers arrived, they found a 26-year old man inside the home, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police and paramedics attempted lifesaving measures, but the man died at the scene from his injuries, according to a Crystal Police Department news release.

Everyone in the home at the time of the shooting was taken to the Crystal Police Department for questioning.

"We do not believe this incident to be random and do not believe there is any danger to the public at this time," according to the news release.

Anyone with information is urged call the Crystal Police tip line at 763-531-1020.

RELATED: Over 86 million people have already voted in 2020 election

RELATED: Minnesota United cancel Sunday match following positive COVID cases