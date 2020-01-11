Man fatally shot inside a Crystal home

Police: "We do not believe this incident to be random and do not believe there is any danger to the public at this time."

CRYSTAL, Minn. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead inside a home in Crystal Saturday night.

According to police, around 9 p.m. Saturday, the man was shot at a home in the 5500 block of Yates Avenue North in Crystal.

When officers arrived, they found a 26-year old man inside the home, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police and paramedics attempted lifesaving measures, but the man died at the scene from his injuries, according to a Crystal Police Department news release.

Everyone in the home at the time of the shooting was taken to the Crystal Police Department for questioning.

"We do not believe this incident to be random and do not believe there is any danger to the public at this time," according to the news release.