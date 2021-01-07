Man fatally shot near Loring Park in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — A man is dead after a dispute between multiple people led to gunshots near Loring Park in Minneapolis early Thursday.
Squads were dispatched to the 1300 block of Yale Place around 3:30 a.m. after multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired. Police spokesman John Elder says when officers arrived on the scene they found a man dead on the scene from a gunshot wound.
Elder adds that potential suspects had fled the scene by the time police got to the shooting scene.
Early indications are that an argument started between a group of people, triggering gunfire.
Police say this is the 43rd homicide of 2021, double the number of murders seen in Minneapolis in the previous year. The death was the second in less than 12 hours; Homicide investigators are also looking for a suspect in a fatal shooting that took place hours earlier near the intersection of Knox Avenue North and Plymouth Avenue North on the city's north side.