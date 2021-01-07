Man fatally shot near Loring Park in Minneapolis

Early information suggests a group of people got into a dispute just after 3:30 a.m., before shots started flying.

MINNEAPOLIS — A man is dead after a dispute between multiple people led to gunshots near Loring Park in Minneapolis early Thursday.

Squads were dispatched to the 1300 block of Yale Place around 3:30 a.m. after multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired. Police spokesman John Elder says when officers arrived on the scene they found a man dead on the scene from a gunshot wound.

Elder adds that potential suspects had fled the scene by the time police got to the shooting scene.

Early indications are that an argument started between a group of people, triggering gunfire.