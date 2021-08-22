Man fatally shot on I-94 in Brooklyn Center

Brooklyn Center officers said they detained several people who were at the scene and in the nearby area.

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn — Police say a man was fatally shot Saturday night on I-94, south of I-694.

Officers were dispatched to the area at about 9:30 p.m., a release from the Brooklyn Center Police Department states. They found an adult man who had been shot.

Police said the man received emergency aid and was taken to a local hospital, but was later pronounced dead.