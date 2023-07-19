Man found dead in Minnetonka, suspect in custody

A city spokesperson says the 39-year-old man who was arrested is believed to be the victim's son.

MINNETONKA, Minn. — A man is in custody following the discovery of a lifeless body inside a home in Minnetonka early Wednesday.

Minnetonka police were dispatched to the 5000 block of Holiday Road around 1 a.m. after a 911 call from the residence and found a 72-year-old man dead from what are described as traumatic injuries.

A press release sent out by the city Wednesday says officers took a 39-year-old man into custody in connection with the incident. The suspect is believed to be the son of the victim, and is being held on probable cause murder.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the manner and cause of death, and release the victim's name once family is notified.

This is a developing story. KARE 11 will have the latest details as they become available.

