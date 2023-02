The death is being investigated as a homicide. Authorities say there is no indication that the death was random.

NEWPORT, Minnesota — Officials are investigating after a man was found dead inside an SUV Monday morning in the Newport Transit Center parking lot.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office found the man slumped over the driver's seat at around 11 a.m., according to a press release.

The death is being investigated as a homicide. Authorities say there is no indication that the death was random.

