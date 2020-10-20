Man found dead in wildlife area, help sought from public

The victim, 20-year-old Mort Siwe of St. Paul, had obvious physical injuries when his body was discovered in the Carlos Avery State Wildlife Management Area.

COLUMBUS, Minn. — Anoka County investigators are hoping tips from the public will lead to those responsible for the death of a man discovered in a wildlife area Saturday.

The sheriff's office says someone called 9-1-1 just before 10 a.m. to report an unresponsive man on the ground inside the Carlos Avery State Wildlife Area in Columbus Township. The victim, later identified as 20-year-old Mort Siwe of St.. Paul, had obvious physical injuries. Deputies determined he was dead on the scene.

An autopsy by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office determined Siwe was the victim of a physical assault. No arrests have been made at this time, and investigators are urging anyone who might know what happened or who is responsible to call the Anoka County Sheriff's Office at 763-427-1212.