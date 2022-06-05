Man found dead in Minneapolis

Police officials say officers responded to reports of gunshots near the area of 14th and Willow streets in Loring Park at about 12:20 a.m. Sunday.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Police Department says officers found a man in his 30s with fatal gunshot wounds in Loring Park early Sunday morning.

MPD Public Information Officer Garrett Parten said in an announcement that officers responded to reports of gunshots near the area of 14th and Willow streets in Loring Park at about 12:20 a.m. Sunday.

According to Parten, officers found a man in his 30s dead with fatal gunshot wounds and soon began investigating the area and interviewing people who were nearby when the shooting happened.

No arrests have been made and the MPD Homicide Division has launched an investigation, officials say.

Parten said this is the department's 38th homicide investigation this year.

The man's identity and cause and manner of death will be made public by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office following an autopsy.

