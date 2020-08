The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office is expected to identify the victim and manner of death in the coming days.

MINNEAPOLIS — A man was found dead on the street in Minneapolis Tuesday morning.

Police received reports of a man that was on the ground and not moving at 6:22 a.m.

Officers arrived and found the man deceased with apparent gunshot wounds.

No one is in custody.

