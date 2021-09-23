Man found guilty in assault that killed Medtronic scientist

Erik Kravchuk was convicted of unintentional 2nd-degree murder, 1st-degree manslaughter and 5th-degree assault in connection to Aleksandre Sambelashvili's death.

A 30-year-old Golden Valley man was found guilty Thursday of all three charges he faced after fatally hitting a 42-year-old scientist for Medtronic at a downtown Minneapolis bar in 2019.

According to the Hennepin County Attorney, Erik Kravchuk was convicted of unintentional second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter and fifth-degree assault in connection to Aleksandre Sambelashvili's death. Kravchuk's sentencing will take place Dec. 6, 2021.

The criminal complaint says around 1:30 a.m. July 28, Sambelashvili approached Kravchuk at a bar on South 5th Street in Minneapolis. The complaint says surveillance video shows Sambelashvili "does not appear aggressive and no sign of conflict is apparent." Then, the complaint says the video shows Kravchuk "suddenly and violently" headbutted Sambelashvili, who "appears to be immediately knocked unconscious" before falling backward and hitting his head on the floor. Court records say Sambelashvili was admitted to HCMC with a brain injury, where he remained until he died from those injuries on Aug. 23, 2019.