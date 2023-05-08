x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man dead after being found inside car with multiple gunshot wounds

MPD says officers performed lifesaving measures, but the man was pronounced dead shortly after.
Credit: KARE 11

MINNEAPOLIS — A man in his 20s was found inside a car with multiple gunshot wounds in Minneapolis on Monday afternoon.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD), officers responded to a call of shots fired in the area of 1600 Hillside Ave. N.

Upon arrival, police found the man inside a car and attempted lifesaving measures before emergency medical services arrived. 

However, emergency personnel pronounced the man dead.

There's no information on suspects at this time.

The incident remains under investigation and KARE 11 will update this story as more details become available.

Related Articles

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:


WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota. 

More Videos

In Other News

Officer fatally shot in St. Croix County

Before You Leave, Check This Out