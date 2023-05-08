Man dead after being found inside car with multiple gunshot wounds

MINNEAPOLIS — A man in his 20s was found inside a car with multiple gunshot wounds in Minneapolis on Monday afternoon.
According to the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD), officers responded to a call of shots fired in the area of 1600 Hillside Ave. N.
Upon arrival, police found the man inside a car and attempted lifesaving measures before emergency medical services arrived.
However, emergency personnel pronounced the man dead.
There's no information on suspects at this time.
The incident remains under investigation and KARE 11 will update this story as more details become available.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.