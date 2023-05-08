Man dead after being found inside car with multiple gunshot wounds

MPD says officers performed lifesaving measures, but the man was pronounced dead shortly after.

MINNEAPOLIS — A man in his 20s was found inside a car with multiple gunshot wounds in Minneapolis on Monday afternoon.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD), officers responded to a call of shots fired in the area of 1600 Hillside Ave. N.

Upon arrival, police found the man inside a car and attempted lifesaving measures before emergency medical services arrived.

However, emergency personnel pronounced the man dead.

There's no information on suspects at this time.

The incident remains under investigation and KARE 11 will update this story as more details become available.

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:





WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+