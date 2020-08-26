Man found shot to death in downtown Minneapolis parking ramp

Police say the shooting suspect is still on the loose.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are investigating a deadly shooting in downtown Minneapolis.

Officers were sent to North 10th Street and Curry Ave after a report of a shooting just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

The officers found a man shot to death in a parking garage.

Police say there were two men and a woman in the parking garage arguing when the man was shot.

One of the men and the woman ran from the parking ramp, but officers caught the woman and arrested her.

"One person pulled out a gun and shot the other person, the two uninjured people, an adult male and female fled on foot," said John Elder, Minneapolis Police Spokesperson.

Police say the man who fled is believed to be the shooter and he is not in custody.