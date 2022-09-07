x
Police: Man has 'potentially life-threatening' injuries after being shot inside south Minneapolis business

According to MPD, the man was inside a business on the 5700 block of 34th Avenue South when someone outside the business shot into the building.
Credit: KARE

MINNEAPOLIS — A man was transported to the hospital with "potentially life-threatening wounds" following a shooting Wednesday evening at a south Minneapolis business.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, the man was inside a business on the 5700 block of 34th Avenue South when someone outside the business shot into the building just before 6 p.m. 

Authorities haven't determined what led up to the shooting, but say they're investigating if there was a prior dispute at a different location. Officials say they're also looking into whether the victim and suspect knew each other prior to the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

