Man shot during apparent robbery outside business in Minneapolis

Police say the 72-year-old victim is in critical condition after the shooting, which took place on the 2900 block of East Franklin Avenue.

MINNEAPOLIS — A man is reported in critical condition after a shooting in Minneapolis Monday morning.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. on the 2900 block of East Franklin Avenue. Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder confirmed the shooting, and said the victim is a 72-year-old man who was taken to Hennepin County Healthcare in critical condition.

Elder said preliminary evidence suggests the victim may have been targeted in an apparent robbery outside of a business. The suspect is described as a Black male in his 20s, 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall with a slim build. Police say he was wearing a mask, a black sweater with a white square on the back, a hood and gray pants.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the shooting incident is asked to call the homicide unit at 612-673-2941 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-tips (8477). A reward could be offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.