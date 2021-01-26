Man in custody after overnight standoff in Monticello

The situation began when authorities were called to a home in Albertville on a domestic situation involving a man who was reportedly armed.

MONTICELLO, Minn. — Officials say a man is in custody after an hours-long standoff with law enforcement that began early Tuesday morning in a Monticello neighborhood.

Law enforcement is still requesting people avoid the area until they can safely open traffic in the area.

According to a press release from the Wright County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to a home in Albertville shortly after 8 p.m. Monday on a reported domestic assault. A woman told law enforcement her husband had assaulted her, and then left the residence after she called 911.

Due to injuries suffered by the woman and information gathered while interviewing her, deputies said they issued a pickup order for the man for felony-level domestic assault.

Just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday deputies were told that the man had returned to the home, reportedly with a gun. He left the home in a vehicle before deputies could respond.

Deputies said the suspect vehicle was spotted a short time later on Jason Avenue North, and a pursuit ensued when the man refused to stop. The pursuit eventually came to an end near the intersection of Fenning Ave. NE and School Blvd. in Monticello, but the man refused to leave the vehicle or cooperate with deputies.