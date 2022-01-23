Man in jail after St. Paul police find woman believed to be his wife beaten to death in home

St. Paul police say this is the city's fifth homicide of 2022.

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police arrived to a home in the Como Park neighborhood early Sunday morning to find a 67-year-old woman beaten to death. Police say it is the fifth homicide of 2022.

Police say the call came in at about 12:30 a.m. to respond to a home on Dale St. North, and when they arrived, the woman was unresponsive. A 66-year-old man was at the home, according to police, and they believe him to be the victim's husband. Police quickly deemed him as the suspect and took him to police headquarters for questioning. He's now booked into the Ramsey County Jail on suspicion of murder charges.

Sunday afternoon, KARE 11 spoke with neighbors who live next door to the couple's home. They say they were shocked, and the couple seemed to be normal, quiet, and nice.

OVERNIGHT IN ST. PAUL: Police arrived to a home on N Dale St. to find a 67y/o woman beaten to death. A 66y/o man was there who they believe to be her husband. He was deemed a suspect and booked into Ramsey Co. Jail. Police say this is St. Paul's 5th homicide of 2022.

Bob Marley Jr., a neighbor who lives across the street and a few houses down, wasn't at his home when police arrived. He learned of the incident Sunday afternoon.

"The neighborhood is not that bad," Marley Jr. said. "I don’t know what kind of motivation they would have to [do] something like that."

Further confusing neighbors is the fact that there have been no calls of service to the home all of last year—something St. Paul police confirmed.

"It’s sad that something like that would happen," said Marley Jr.