MINNEAPOLIS — Police say one man was injured in a possible road rage shooting in south Minneapolis on Monday night.

At about 7:15 p.m., Minneapolis police responded to reports of a shooting in the area of West 26th and Colfax Avenue South.

They found a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound, from what they say "appears to be a road rage incident."