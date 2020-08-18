Man in 'grave' condition after being shot in Minneapolis

State troopers in the area heard the gunshots as a 911 call came into police dispatch.

MINNEAPOLIS — A man is hospitalized in grave condition Tuesday morning after both Minneapolis police and state troopers responded to the sounds of gunshots and found him in a vehicle.

According to Minneapolis police, a call came in to the department just before 12:30 a.m. reporting multiple gunshots. At the same time, troopers with the Minnesota State Patrol in the area of 46th Street and Hiawatha Avenue heard the gunshots and responded to the scene.

Troopers say they stopped a speeding vehicle in the area, and found a woman driving a severely injured man with gunshot wounds. Troopers provided first aid to the man until they were relived by paramedics.

The man was taken to HCMC in grave condition, according to police. Because of the severity of the man's injuries, the Minneapolis Homicide Unit is leading the investigation.