Man sentenced to nearly 4 years in New Year's Eve MOA shooting

Kahlil Wiley, who pleaded guilty to second-degree assault earlier this month, will serve 45 months in prison with credit for 77 days served.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office sentenced 18-year-old Kahlil Wiley to nearly four years in prison Tuesday, in connection with a New Year's Eve shooting at the Mall of America.

Wiley, who pleaded guilty to second-degree assault earlier this month, will serve 45 months in prison with credit for 77 days served. Although the presumptive sentence for his crime under Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines is 36 months, the judge tacked on nine more months due to the aggravating factor of committing the crime in front of children.

Wiley was initially charged with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, but one of those was dropped and the extra time added on as part of his plea agreement.

According to the criminal complaint, Wiley was arrested and taken into custody near his home in St. Paul on Jan. 4, where police recovered a Polymer 80 9mm handgun during his arrest.

During the investigation, it was discovered that Wiley and the victim knew each other, and the shooting happened during a foot chase inside the mall.

The man who was targeted told police he was upset with Wiley and ran after him. After that, Wiley pulled out his gun and shot the man in the leg.

A bystander also suffered minor injuries after the bullet ricocheted off a guardrail and struck him.

Later in a statement to investigators, Wiley admitted to the shooting, saying he was "scared" as he was being chased.

The attorney's office says that at the sentencing, the wife of one of the victims spoke about the trauma her family has experienced in the months since the shooting.

