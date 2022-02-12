Man killed after pursuit, exchange of gunfire in Meeker County

Officials say a handgun was recovered at the scene, and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is taking over the investigation.

EDEN VALLEY, Minn — A man is dead after an exchange of gunfire with an officer following a pursuit Saturday morning on Highway 55 just outside Eden Valley.

According to a press release from the Meeker County Sheriff's Office, an officer with the Eden Valley Police Department attempted to make a traffic stop just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday. The release says the driver fled on Highway 55 and at one point the vehicle went into a ditch. The driver then exited the vehicle and at one point, officials say, and there was an exchange of gunfire.

The release goes on to say that the officer immediately started life-saving measures, but the man died at the scene.

Officials say a handgun was recovered at the scene, and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is taking over the investigation.

According to officials, Eden Valley Police do not have body cameras, but they do have squad car cameras, which were operating.

MORE NEWS: Police investigating double homicide in north Minneapolis

Watch more local news: