Man killed in north Minneapolis shooting, car crash

MINNEAPOLIS — Police say a man has died after a Friday night shooting and subsequent car crash in north Minneapolis.

Two other people, including another driver, were hospitalized. Police said they weren't injured in the shooting.

According to a release from the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation at 8:40 p.m. in the area of 26th Avenue North and Logan Avenue North. While they were on the way, officers were dispatched to a car crash in the same area.

When they arrived, officers said they found a two-vehicle crash. One car's driver was an adult man with multiple gunshot wounds. He received CPR and was taken to the hospital by paramedics, but he died soon after.

The other driver, an adult woman, was suffering a "medical issue" not related to the shooting. She was taken to the hospital via ambulance.

Police said while this was happening, another man arrived at the hospital in private transportation. He was "covered in blood". Police originally believed he was shot, but this later turned out not to be the case.