Man killed in shooting at Minneapolis homeless encampment

MINNEAPOLIS — A man died early Thursday morning after a shooting at a homeless encampment in Minneapolis.
Minneapolis Police say officers were responding to a shooting near 15th Avenue South and South 6th Street just before 6:30 a.m. When officials arrived, they found an unconscious man with a gunshot wound.
The man was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
Police say no arrests have been made.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
