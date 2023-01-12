Man killed in shooting at Minneapolis homeless encampment

Minneapolis Police say officers responded to a shooting near 15th Avenue South and 6th Street South just before 6:30 a.m.

MINNEAPOLIS — A man died early Thursday morning after a shooting at a homeless encampment in Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Police say officers were responding to a shooting near 15th Avenue South and South 6th Street just before 6:30 a.m. When officials arrived, they found an unconscious man with a gunshot wound.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Police say no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

