Man killed in shooting in south Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead early Sunday morning in south Minneapolis.
According to police, shortly before 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of person shot in a building in the 4300 block of 46th Avenue South.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a serious gunshot wound.
According to a news release, police believe a dispute occurred, and it escalated into a shooting.
No suspects are in custody.
"During this investigation, investigators were notified from the hospital that the victim in this case died," according to the news release.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may be submitted electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. All Tips are anonymous and persons providing information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a financial reward.