Man killed in shooting in south Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead early Sunday morning in south Minneapolis.

According to police, shortly before 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of person shot in a building in the 4300 block of 46th Avenue South.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a serious gunshot wound.

According to a news release, police believe a dispute occurred, and it escalated into a shooting.

No suspects are in custody.

"During this investigation, investigators were notified from the hospital that the victim in this case died," according to the news release.