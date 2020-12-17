Man killed in St. Cloud apartment shooting

No arrests have been made, but police say they don't suspect it to be a random incident.

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex Wednesday morning.

According to the St. Cloud Police Department, officers responded to a shots fired call in the area of the 4000 block of 24th Street south just after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

When police arrived, they found a man with injuries consistent with being shot. Officials attempted life-saving measures, but the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.