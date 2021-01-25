Man killed in St. Paul hit-and-run identified

Police say 68-year-old John Benjamin was walking near Margaret Street and McKnight Road on Friday, Jan. 22 when a motorist fatally struck him and sped off.

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police are looking for help from the public after a man was killed while walking near the intersection of Margaret Street and McKnight Road Friday.

The victim was identified Monday as 68-year-old John Benjamin of St. Paul. Investigators say Benjamin was struck just after 8:30 p.m. and died on the scene.

Police say the person responsible drove away, but left behind a platinum gray passenger side exterior mirror, likely from a 1997-2003 Chevy Malibu. They say the vehicle likely has damage to its passenger side front end.

Anyone who knows anything about the hit-and-run or the driver responsible is asked to call St. Paul police at 651-266-5549.