Man killed in Minneapolis shooting, first homicide of 2022

Police say when officers arrived on scene they found a young man in the street with a gunshot wound.

MINNEAPOLIS — In the City of Minneapolis' first homicide of the new year, a man was killed in a Saturday night shooting that happened on 11th Avenue South.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to reports of shots fired and a vehicle that crashed into parked cars on the 4200 block of 11th Avenue South at about 9:40 p.m. Saturday.

When they arrived, officers found a young man laying in the street. Officers then performed CPR on the man, police say. Officers found the man had a gunshot wound and he was then taken by ambulance to Hennepin Health, where he later died.

Minneapolis police say the man's identity will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

This is the first homicide of 2022, according to police.

Anyone with any information regarding the fatal shooting is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online here. Information that leads to an arrest and conviction might be eligible for a reward.

Watch more local news: