Man killed near George Floyd Square in Minneapolis

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers from the 3rd Precinct responded to reports of gunshots and an unresponsive person on the ground near 38th Street and Chicago Avenue at about 3:20 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, officials said in a press release that they found a man with fatal gunshot wounds in the street by the sidewalk.

At the scene, officers also found a vehicle that was running with damage caused by the shooting. Minneapolis police say the vehicle appears to have been the man's car.

Minneapolis police say this is the 55th death that the department has investigated as a homicide this year.

The man's identity, cause and manner of death will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner following an autopsy.

